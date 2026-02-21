Jammu and Kashmir Engineer Suspended Over Substandard Roadworks

An executive engineer in Jammu and Kashmir, Imtiaz Ahmad, has been suspended for substandard work on road infrastructure carried out over the last two years. The suspension, ordered on Friday, will be in effect while an inquiry examines his professional conduct concerning these projects.

During the suspension, Ahmad will remain attached to the Office of the Chief Engineer, PWD, Zone North, Kashmir, with entitlement to suspension allowance. Fareed Ahmad Khan, from the PWD Division, Dalgate, will temporarily assume Ahmad's duties as Executive Engineer, City Roads (SMC) Division, according to the issued order.

Sushil Kumar, currently in charge as Chief Engineer at PWD, Zone North, Kashmir, has been appointed to lead the inquiry into the substandard projects. The investigation is to be completed within 30 days, as per governmental direction, with Khan taking on the role of presenting officer. The suspension followed scrutiny raised by an MLA and a departmental report.

(With inputs from agencies.)