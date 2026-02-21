Left Menu

New Standards Set to Breathe Life into Delhi NCR's Air Quality

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the National Capital Region has set a new PM emission standard of 50 mg/Nm3 for identified industries to curb pollution. This change, based on CPCB and IIT Kanpur's recommendations, enforces stricter emissions controls to improve air quality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2026 18:25 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 18:25 IST
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the National Capital Region (NCR) announced a new directive over the weekend, setting a stricter particulate matter (PM) emission standard of 50 mg/Nm3 for specific industries.

This change is expected to significantly cut down on industrial emissions and curb air pollution in the region. The decision follows recommendations from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and studies by IIT Kanpur, which confirmed the technical feasibility and environmental necessity of this standard.

Effective from August 1st for large and medium industries and October 1st for others, the regulation applies to major polluters, including food processing units and textiles. State pollution boards of Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan are tasked with its implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

