Celestial Spectacle: A Planetary Parade Unfolds

Six planets are set to create a stunning celestial display at the end of February, known as a planetary parade. This event takes place when multiple planets appear aligned in the night sky.

Mercury, Venus, Jupiter, and Saturn will be visible to the naked eye if the skies are clear, while Uranus and Neptune will require telescopes or binoculars. The best time to catch this astronomical event is about an hour after sunset, looking towards the western sky.

With Mercury eventually dipping below the horizon, this rare occurrence offers a chance to engage with the wonders of the universe, much like ancient astronomers who observed the skies to unravel the mysteries of the cosmos.