Building Brands with Clarity and Conviction Ft. Anindita Gupta and Kunal Singhal on Brand Ki Baat Mumbai Edition

NewsReach brings you unfiltered stories from professionals shaping the world of branding on Brand Ki Baat Companies are not founded on ideas. They are constructed upon a belief, upon clarity of expression, and about the boldness to be ahead of the curve. Whether it is the streamlining of production by technology or assisting the emerging brands to find their voice in the overcrowded market, what actually matters is intent. Brands that speak truthfully, teach their ecosystem and address real problems are those that survive in the era of short attention and strong competition. Welcome to Crafting Bharat: Brand Ki Baat, Mumbai Edition an industry first podcast about brands, businesses, and those who create them through inside out. In this engaging episode, host Kartik Chawla sits down with Anindita Gupta, ''Founder & CEO of Scenic Communications'' and Kunal Singhal, ''Founder & CEO of Eazy Business Solutions;''; in a very open discussion on entrepreneurship, PR evolution, technological innovation, crisis management, and power of founder-led storytelling. This series is proudly brought to you by NewsReach, India's leading PR-tech platform, powered by HT Smartcast; Gifting Partner Nanaji Natural and Beauty Partner Lakme Academy. Tune in for stories, insights, and inspiration! Episode Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ne02669IitU&pp=ygUPY3JhZnRpbmcgYmhhcmF00gcJCaIKAYcqIYzv Edited Excerpts What drew you to build what you have today? Anindita Gupta: ''PR was not love at first sight, alright''. Having a media background, there were various creative paths leading up to the discovery that communication had an extensive influence. ''If you're not telling your story the right way, and loudly enough, you'll simply be missed.'' After nearly a decade of experience, I launched Scenic Communications in 2016. I was focused on one thing, which is assisting SMEs and B2B brands in the long-term perspective of reputation. The potential was enormous, yet hundreds of companies did not know how strategic communication can improve brand equity and contribute to their growth. What was the vision behind your ventures? Kunal Singhal: ''Enterprise software is not really designed to work in the Indian scenario, most of the time. Distribution to the shop floors is different in terms of Indian systems compared to global systems. ''Whatever we build needs to be Indianized.'' The company is today operating in 16 or 17 countries, however the philosophy has never changed. We will aim at easing the life of everyone. Not only in the product but in our organizational culture too. Anindita Gupta: In the case of Scenic vision was not limited to service delivery. It was about education. SMEs would respond that they were getting orders, so they did not need PR. From early voice-tech campaigns before Alexa became mainstream to nutraceutical brands before COVID accelerated the sector, her team focused on shaping understanding. ''When you're entering something new and need to educate the market, PR plays an immense role.'' Are brands today emerging victorious because they are relatable? In the segment known as Rate This Pitch, the conversation covered brands such as Wakefit and Pizza Hut that embraced humor and interactive innovation. Kunal Singhal: It came to a point whereby everything was about celebrity endorsement, People are now seeking authenticity. They wish to meet the founder, the staff, the actual faces of the brand. Relatability is not the sole element and now aspirational and trustworthy are two words that have become inseparable. Anindita Gupta: ''It is dependent on the context.'' When the experience gives them a pleasant, memorable experience, consumers identify with that emotion when thinking of the brand. Lasting impact is not achieved through gimmickry, but through emotional recall. What is your opinion of the role of AI in marketing and communication? Kunal Singhal: Yes, AI already helps generate initial drafts of campaign ideas. It saves time and provides vision in real time. But he makes it clear where it goes. It is not the right way to leave everything to AI. People are still required in creativity and emotional depth. Anindita Gupta: AI can recreate results and calculate numbers but the leap is a creative instinct. Thinking is a human activity compounded by technology, but the spark is human. How do you see AI influencing marketing and communication? Kunal Singhal: The voice of the founder. The founder is only the one who can provide the original vision and intent. Brands such as MDH, whose personal presence created amazing recall and trust. Storytelling by founders, he reckons, will not disappear any time soon. What are your crisis and high-pressure campaign management strategies? Anindita Gupta: Crisis management: PR becomes second nature. The industry requires agility, based on national retail introductions made in several weeks and late-night notifications made by big malls. You never stand still, controlling brand sentiment, audience sentiment, and journalist sentiment. The key is transparency. ''If you introduce something new and it doesn't go as planned, open communication helps manage the situation. If you try to hide mistakes, it can spiral.'' As the conversation winds down with reflections on Mumbai's relentless pace and opportunity-rich ecosystem, one message stands clear. Whether you are building technology for manufacturers or shaping narratives for emerging brands, simplicity, authenticity, and clarity are non-negotiable. In a city that thrives on ambition and resilience, this episode is a reminder that strong businesses are built not just on products or campaigns, but on intent, communication, and the courage to think ahead. For entrepreneurs and brand builders alike, the insights shared here offer both reassurance and inspiration to keep crafting with purpose. Brought to you by NewsReach – India's leading PR-tech platform, powered by HT Smartcast.

