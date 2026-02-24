Detailed plans for Maharana Pratap tourism circuit ready, financial approval awaited: Rajasthan Dy CM

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and Tourism Minister Diya Kumari informed the assembly on Tuesday that a detailed project report (DPR) worth Rs 275.68 crore has been prepared for implementing the Maharana Pratap Tourist Circuit Development Scheme and development works will commence after financial approval is received. Replying to supplementary questions during Question Hour, she said the review committee constituted under chairmanship of the Rajasthan heritage authority approved execution of works as per the DPR on February 3, 2026. The minister said developing any new tourism circuit generates direct and indirect employment opportunities for local residents and asserted that ensuring maximum local employment under the project would be the government's priority. She said local material suppliers and labourers would benefit during execution, while tour operators, guides, hotels, parking facilities, cafeterias, souvenir shops, handicrafts and homestay operators would gain from the project. In a written reply to the original question, the minister said in the state budget for 2024-25, an announcement was made to develop the Maharana Pratap tourism circuit with a provision of Rs 100 crore. The circuit will cover sites associated with Maharana Pratap's life, including Chavand, Haldighati, Gogunda, Kumbhalgarh, Diwer and Udaipur. She said the Rajasthan road development corporation and the Rajasthan heritage authority have been appointed as executing agencies, with the heritage authority monitoring the progress. Kumari informed the House that financial and administrative approval of Rs 100 crore was issued in January 2025 for DPR's preparation. The heritage authority spent Rs 2.83 lakh on preparing the concept project report (CPR). Responding to queries by BJP MLA Deepti Kiran Maheshwari, the deputy chief minister said since the project is linked to the pride and public faith of Mewar region, multiple consultations were held at various levels before finalising the DPR. The process took time due to procedural requirements. Financial approval for executing the DPR is currently in process, and development works will commence once it is granted. She further said there is currently no provision to link the circuit with any separate digital promotion scheme. However, the department will publicise the proposed sites through print, electronic and social media, departmental platforms and promotional materials to attract domestic and international tourists.

