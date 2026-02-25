New Mandates for Building Approvals in Hamirpur

The Hamirpur Municipal Corporation has instated mandatory approvals for constructing buildings in newly incorporated areas, according to officials, with an announcement on Wednesday. This move affects 94 villages recently merged into the corporation.

Municipal Commissioner Rakesh Sharma confirmed the transfer of powers under the Town and Country Planning (TCP) Act, 1977, to the Municipal Commissioner. Residents must now secure corporation approval before initiating construction in these new zones.

Additionally, those seeking electricity, water, and sewerage connections for both new and existing structures must obtain a No Objection Certificate from the corporation. Building approvals for both residential and commercial projects are available online through the corporation's portal with the assistance of registered architects.

