New Mandates for Building Approvals in Hamirpur

The Hamirpur Municipal Corporation has mandated approvals for building construction in newly merged areas. With 94 villages incorporated, the corporation now enforces the Town and Country Planning Act's regulations. No Objection Certificates are necessary for utility access, with approvals processed online via registered architects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur | Updated: 25-02-2026 21:42 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 21:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Hamirpur Municipal Corporation has instated mandatory approvals for constructing buildings in newly incorporated areas, according to officials, with an announcement on Wednesday. This move affects 94 villages recently merged into the corporation.

Municipal Commissioner Rakesh Sharma confirmed the transfer of powers under the Town and Country Planning (TCP) Act, 1977, to the Municipal Commissioner. Residents must now secure corporation approval before initiating construction in these new zones.

Additionally, those seeking electricity, water, and sewerage connections for both new and existing structures must obtain a No Objection Certificate from the corporation. Building approvals for both residential and commercial projects are available online through the corporation's portal with the assistance of registered architects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

