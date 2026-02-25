Tragedy and Resilience Amid Brazil's Record Rains

The death toll from the devastating rains in Brazil's southeastern Minas Gerais state has escalated to 40, as the state's fire department reported on Wednesday. Flood-induced landslides and flooding have displaced approximately 3,600 residents in Juiz de Fora and Uba.

With 27 individuals still reported as missing, Juiz de Fora resident Ricardo Dutra mourns the loss of his young son, Bernardo Lopes Dutra, while his wife and daughter remain hospitalized. Authorities continue to address the aftermath, with the federal government accelerating the delivery of relief and humanitarian aid.

As local and national support efforts ramp up, a powerful reminder of the rainy season's impact underscores the trials faced by affected communities. The month's rainfall in Juiz de Fora has surpassed historical records, signaling the intensity of the ongoing crisis.