Left Menu

Mapping the Cosmic Heart: A New View into Our Galaxy's Core

Astronomers using the ALMA telescope have created a detailed map of the cold cosmic gas in the Milky Way's core. This revealing map shows how gas forms stars and highlights activity around the supermassive black hole Sagittarius A*. Findings reveal complex molecules that hint at life-forming chemistry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2026 18:57 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 18:57 IST
Mapping the Cosmic Heart: A New View into Our Galaxy's Core
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Astronomers have achieved an extraordinary feat by crafting the most comprehensive map of cold cosmic gas threading through the core of the Milky Way using the ALMA telescope. This detailed illustration depicts filaments of gas resembling cosmic rivers, occasionally merging into bright star-forming clouds.

The map reveals the tumultuous environment near Sagittarius A*, the supermassive black hole residing at our galaxy's heart. Researchers have connected expansive gas flows to dense star-forming clouds, offering an unprecedented view of how explosions and radiation reshape the galactic core's environment.

This cosmic image has unveiled complex organic molecules, including potential life-building blocks like methanol and acetone, amid the turbulence of dense gases and magnetic fields. The research gives new insights into star formation anomalies and the dynamic forces at work within the galaxy's Central Molecular Zone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Former Chief Ministers: Political Switches and Strategic Resurgence

Former Chief Ministers: Political Switches and Strategic Resurgence

 India
2
NCERT Faces Backlash Over Controversial Class 8 Textbook

NCERT Faces Backlash Over Controversial Class 8 Textbook

 India
3
A Tribute to a Devoted Father: Khanchand Singh's Legacy

A Tribute to a Devoted Father: Khanchand Singh's Legacy

 India
4
Transformation in English Rugby: A New Era for Prem Begins

Transformation in English Rugby: A New Era for Prem Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s Energy Revolution Lights Homes While Emissions Quietly Rise

Why Children in Northern Rwanda Are Still Stunted Despite Green Fields

Germany’s Flood Risk Grows as Development Spreads into Hazard Zones

Unequal Laws and Weak Enforcement Still Limit Women’s Work Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026