Mapping the Cosmic Heart: A New View into Our Galaxy's Core

Astronomers have achieved an extraordinary feat by crafting the most comprehensive map of cold cosmic gas threading through the core of the Milky Way using the ALMA telescope. This detailed illustration depicts filaments of gas resembling cosmic rivers, occasionally merging into bright star-forming clouds.

The map reveals the tumultuous environment near Sagittarius A*, the supermassive black hole residing at our galaxy's heart. Researchers have connected expansive gas flows to dense star-forming clouds, offering an unprecedented view of how explosions and radiation reshape the galactic core's environment.

This cosmic image has unveiled complex organic molecules, including potential life-building blocks like methanol and acetone, amid the turbulence of dense gases and magnetic fields. The research gives new insights into star formation anomalies and the dynamic forces at work within the galaxy's Central Molecular Zone.

