India Pursuing Low-Carbon Growth Path: MoEFCC Secretary Tanmay Kumar at WSDS 2026

Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), Shri Tanmay Kumar, on Thursday said India is pursuing a development model that integrates economic growth, poverty eradication, urbanisation and decarbonisation simultaneously — without replicating the high-emission pathways of the developed world.

Delivering the valedictory address at the Silver Jubilee edition of TERI’s World Sustainable Development Summit (WSDS) 2026 in New Delhi, Shri Kumar described climate change as a defining challenge of development, governance, security and human welfare.

The event was attended by prominent dignitaries including Ms. Dia Mirza, UNEP Goodwill Ambassador; Ms. Isabelle Tschan, UNDP Deputy Resident Representative; Shri Nitin Desai, Chairman, TERI; and Dr. Vibha Dhawan, Director General, TERI.

Global Emissions Gap and Equity Concerns

Referring to the first Global Stocktake under the Paris Agreement, Shri Kumar noted that the world must reduce emissions by 43% by 2030 to stay on track. However, he pointed to a significant global gap, particularly due to insufficient action by developed countries.

Between 1850 and 2019, developed nations accounted for nearly half of global CO₂ emissions, he said, while India’s historical contribution remains minimal.

India houses 17% of the global population, yet its per capita emissions stand at approximately two tonnes annually — significantly below the global average.

“While the developed world industrialised through coal-based growth, oil-powered mobility and deforestation, India is industrialising cleaner from the start,” he observed.

Viksit Bharat 2047: A Different Development Model

Looking ahead to 2047, when India marks 100 years of independence, Shri Kumar said the vision of Viksit Bharat is not to replicate the carbon-intensive past.

The future model envisions:

Transit-oriented urban development

Green energy-powered industries

Large-scale renewable integration with storage

Circular economy frameworks reducing material intensity

He stressed that India will not address current poverty challenges by creating future ecological crises, emphasising intergenerational equity and sustainability.

Measurable Environmental Gains

Highlighting progress, Shri Kumar cited the latest FAO report which ranks India ninth globally in forest area and third in annual net forest gain.

He also noted the addition of 11 new Ramsar sites in 2025, taking India’s total to 98 — the highest in Asia — reflecting strengthened wetland conservation.

Policy Reforms and Governance Measures

The Secretary outlined recent regulatory and governance reforms, including:

Green Credit Programme

Van Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan Rules, 2025

Environment Protection (Management of Contaminated Sites) Rules, 2025

Environment Audit Rules, 2025

PARIVESH 2.0 digital platform

These initiatives aim to enhance transparency, streamline environmental clearances and promote sustainable economic activity.

Climate Commitments Ahead of Schedule

On climate action, Shri Kumar said India is on track to achieve a 45% reduction in emission intensity of GDP by 2030.

He highlighted that the target of 50% cumulative electric power capacity from non-fossil fuel sources was achieved in June 2025 — ahead of schedule.

India is also in the process of revising its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), he added.

Lifestyle-Based Climate Action

Contrasting development models, Shri Kumar said that while developed nations followed a “coal-first industrialisation” path, India’s approach is grounded in:

Low per capita emissions

Rapid solar and wind expansion

Increasing forest and tree cover

Lifestyle-based climate action through Mission LiFE

Him-CONNECT and Act4Earth Manifesto

On the sidelines of WSDS, MoEFCC organised Him-CONNECT — a platform linking Himalayan researchers with startups, industry leaders, investors and policymakers to promote innovation in fragile mountain ecosystems.

The Summit also saw the release of the Act4Earth Manifesto, reaffirming global commitments toward accelerated and collaborative climate action.

Shri Kumar concluded that India’s development trajectory demonstrates that economic growth, environmental stewardship and social equity can advance together — offering a model rooted in responsibility and sustainability.