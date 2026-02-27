Modi's Reform Express: A Vision for Viksit Bharat 2047

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has outlined an ambitious reform agenda, urging cabinet members to draft detailed notes on forthcoming initiatives within their ministries. The initiative, part of Modi's 'Reform Express,' aims to simplify processes, improve business ease, and expand technology-led governance, according to official sources.

Union ministers will individually prepare these notes for presentation at the Cabinet meetings, where they will discuss ministry-specific activities and reform strategies. The Cabinet Secretariat has issued a format to guide ministries in detailing their future initiatives and recent achievements.

Modi emphasizes three key reforms for the next decade: enhancing competitiveness through structural changes, fostering innovation in technology and services, and simplifying governance for better citizen and business engagement. He envisions a 'Reform Partnership Charter' for collaboration between government, industry, financial institutions, and academia to guide India's progress toward 'Viksit Bharat 2047.'

