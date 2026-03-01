Left Menu

Francesco Fortunato Smashes World Indoor Record

Italy's Francesco Fortunato set a new world indoor 5,000 meters race walk record, finishing in 17 minutes 54.48 seconds at the Italian Indoor Championships, beating the previous record set in 1995. Fortunato's previous attempt last year was not ratified due to a judging issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2026 00:44 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 00:44 IST
Francesco Fortunato Smashes World Indoor Record

In a remarkable display of athleticism, Italy's Francesco Fortunato shattered the world indoor 5,000 meters race walk record, clocking an astonishing 17 minutes 54.48 seconds at the Italian Indoor Championships on Saturday.

The European 20km bronze medallist significantly improved upon the previous record of 18:07.08, which had been held by Russia's Mikhail Shchennikov since 1995.

Fortunato's performance comes after a similar attempt last year was not ratified due to a technical judging issue. Expressing satisfaction and persistence, Fortunato stated, "I'm satisfied with myself. After last year's disappointment, I felt this was a record I deserved."

TRENDING

1
Operation Epic Fury: Chaos and Panic Sweep Iran Amid US-Israel Strikes

Operation Epic Fury: Chaos and Panic Sweep Iran Amid US-Israel Strikes

 Global
2
High-Stakes Showdown: US and Israel's Bold Move Against Iran's Leadership

High-Stakes Showdown: US and Israel's Bold Move Against Iran's Leadership

 United Arab Emirates
3
The Nuclear Standoff: U.S. and Iran's Strategic Game Board

The Nuclear Standoff: U.S. and Iran's Strategic Game Board

 United States
4
Israeli Closure of Gaza Crossings: Humanitarian Implications

Israeli Closure of Gaza Crossings: Humanitarian Implications

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026