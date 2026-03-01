Shattering Leadership: Ayatollah Khamenei's Assassination Sparks Middle East Turmoil

In an unprecedented escalation, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei of Iran has been killed in a coordinated attack by Israel and the United States. Israeli officials confirmed the death on Saturday, adding a volatile new dimension to already tense relations in the region.

Israel and U.S. forces targeted key military and leadership sites linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard and clerical structures. The absence of a designated successor to Khamenei plunges Iran into political uncertainty, with the possibility of a drawn-out conflict looming large as Iran vows retaliation.

The situation has prompted condemnation from various quarters, including Iran's Foreign Minister. Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump called for Iranian citizens to seize the opportunity for regime change, further inflaming regional instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)