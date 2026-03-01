Tension Erupts: Death of Iran's Supreme Leader in Israeli-U.S. Strike

In a significant escalation, Israeli officials announced the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei following joint military operations by Israel and the United States.

The reported assassination marks a pivotal moment, throwing Iran's political future into question due to the absence of a designated successor.

While Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed definitive intelligence, neither the U.S. nor Iran has issued a confirmation, setting the stage for increased regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)