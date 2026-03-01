Tension Erupts: Death of Iran's Supreme Leader in Israeli-U.S. Strike
Israeli sources report the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint Israeli-U.S. attack on Iran. Without a successor, Iran faces uncertainty and potential conflict. Israel claims multiple high-ranking Iranian officials were targeted, with no immediate confirmation from Iran or the US.
In a significant escalation, Israeli officials announced the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei following joint military operations by Israel and the United States.
The reported assassination marks a pivotal moment, throwing Iran's political future into question due to the absence of a designated successor.
While Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed definitive intelligence, neither the U.S. nor Iran has issued a confirmation, setting the stage for increased regional tensions.
