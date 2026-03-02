TARC Ltd Projects Rs 4,500 Crore Revenue from Luxurious Delhi Housing

TARC Ltd, a prominent realty firm, forecasts generating approximately Rs 4,500 crore from an ultra-luxury housing project currently underway in Delhi. This venture comes amid robust demand and constrained supply within the capital.

The Delhi-based company launched 'TARC Kailasa' in 2024, an upscale residential project spread across six acres in Kirti Nagar. Managing Director and CEO, Amar Sarin, noted that around 275 units have been sold across four towers, with the fifth tower, comprising 110 units, now open for sale. Apartments in this newly unveiled tower are priced between Rs 11-14 crore.

Sarin revealed the project's development will stretch over 17 lakh square feet with an initial investment of Rs 1,500 crore. The project, slated for completion by March 2030, is pivotal for TARC Ltd's market expansion strategy in the Delhi-NCR land market.