Revolutionizing Forest Protection: SAR Technology's Unyielding Eye in the Sky

ICEYE launches a deforestation monitoring solution using synthetic aperture radar technology to provide real-time visibility into forest loss, even in cloud-covered areas like the Amazon. This innovation aids law enforcement, conservation organizations, and governments in addressing illegal deforestation with timely and verified data.

Updated: 03-03-2026 15:58 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 15:58 IST
  • India

An international disaster intelligence group, ICEYE, has unveiled a pioneering deforestation monitoring solution using synthetic aperture radar technology. This innovation promises to deliver near real-time visibility into forest loss, especially in cloud-heavy areas like the Amazon.

The technology addresses significant challenges in typical optical satellite monitoring, which often fails due to persistent cloud cover. By providing consistent day-and-night monitoring capabilities, ICEYE's radar constellation significantly boosts enforcement and conservation efforts.

Designed for law enforcement and environmental organizations, the monitoring system underscores a step forward in global conservation, allowing immediate, evidence-backed responses to illegal deforestation activities.

