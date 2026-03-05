Left Menu

Delhi Prepares for Massive Radha Swami Satsang Gathering Amid Traffic Challenges

Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for the Radha Swami Satsang Beas congregation from March 6-8, expecting 300,000-400,000 attendees. The gathering in Bhatti Mines, Chhatarpur, will face increased traffic pressure, especially due to the wedding season. Commuters are advised to avoid the affected routes and plan ahead.

Updated: 05-03-2026 22:11 IST
Delhi is bracing for an influx of devotees as the Radha Swami Satsang Beas congregation is set to begin. Scheduled from March 6 to 8, this religious event is expected to attract nearly 300,000 to 400,000 attendees, including VIPs and dignitaries, to the Radha Swami Satsang Complex in the Bhatti Mines area of Chhatarpur.

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory highlighting potential traffic disruptions, as the event coincides with the ongoing wedding season. Several banquet halls and venues in the area could escalate vehicular congestion. Commuters are urged to plan ahead, avoiding key routes and considering potential delays.

Organizers have made extensive arrangements to manage the anticipated flow, including designated parking within the complex and specific routes for attendees. In particular, those traveling from Faridabad and Gurugram should use the Dera Border route. Despite restrictions, emergency vehicles will maintain unobstructed access in the area.

