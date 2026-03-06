State Department announces closure of US Embassy in Kuwait after Iranian strikes
The State Department on Thursday announced the closure of the US Embassy in Kuwait following retaliatory Iranian strikes. Iran has fired waves of missiles and drones at the American-allied Gulf country since the start of the war. Six American soldiers were killed in an Iranian drone strike in Kuwait on Sunday.
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 06-03-2026 00:51 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 00:51 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
