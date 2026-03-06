Sao Paulo's Urban Coffee Plantation Leads Climate Resilient Crop Research

In the bustling city of Sao Paulo, the world's largest urban coffee plantation has embarked on a pioneering research project. This week, it introduced 1,500 new coffee plants to study their resistance to climate change, drought, and pests, key challenges threatening the future of coffee cultivation.

Established in 1927, Sao Paulo's Biological Institute was founded to combat pest crises, including the notorious coffee berry-borer beetle. Today, the institute serves as a testing ground for arabica varieties resilient to both pests and diseases, as well as drought-tolerant strains to face the upcoming water scarcity, according to researcher Harumi Hojo.

With climate change intensifying weather extremes, the institute emphasizes developing coffee plants that can endure new environmental pressures. By researching varieties that resist harsh conditions and rely on rainwater, researchers aim to secure the future of coffee production against climatic uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)