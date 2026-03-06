Left Menu

Sao Paulo's Urban Coffee Plantation Leads Climate Resilient Crop Research

The world's largest urban coffee plantation in Sao Paulo experiments with 1,500 new coffee plants to research resistance to climate change and pests. Researchers focus on resilient arabica varieties to address pest challenges, drought, and climate pressures, advancing solutions for future coffee cultivation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-03-2026 16:34 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 16:34 IST
Sao Paulo's Urban Coffee Plantation Leads Climate Resilient Crop Research

In the bustling city of Sao Paulo, the world's largest urban coffee plantation has embarked on a pioneering research project. This week, it introduced 1,500 new coffee plants to study their resistance to climate change, drought, and pests, key challenges threatening the future of coffee cultivation.

Established in 1927, Sao Paulo's Biological Institute was founded to combat pest crises, including the notorious coffee berry-borer beetle. Today, the institute serves as a testing ground for arabica varieties resilient to both pests and diseases, as well as drought-tolerant strains to face the upcoming water scarcity, according to researcher Harumi Hojo.

With climate change intensifying weather extremes, the institute emphasizes developing coffee plants that can endure new environmental pressures. By researching varieties that resist harsh conditions and rely on rainwater, researchers aim to secure the future of coffee production against climatic uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Political Power Shift: Vijay's Rising Influence in Tamil Nadu

The Political Power Shift: Vijay's Rising Influence in Tamil Nadu

 India
2
Rapper-Turned-Politician Balendra Shah's Meteoric Rise in Nepal Elections

Rapper-Turned-Politician Balendra Shah's Meteoric Rise in Nepal Elections

 Global
3
Turmoil in Punjab: Congress Clashes with Police over Unfulfilled Promises

Turmoil in Punjab: Congress Clashes with Police over Unfulfilled Promises

 India
4
PetX Jets Navigates Turbulent Skies Amid Middle East Conflict

PetX Jets Navigates Turbulent Skies Amid Middle East Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026