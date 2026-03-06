Left Menu

From Moon Chickpeas to Space Valuations: Science News Unveiled

Scientists are growing chickpeas in simulated lunar soil to aid future moon missions. NASA plans to select ULA for crucial moon-rocket hardware. Sierra Space, valued at $8 billion, attracts significant investment for defense and space technology. Michelangelo's sculpture re-attributed in an Italian basilica.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-03-2026 18:29 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 18:29 IST
From Moon Chickpeas to Space Valuations: Science News Unveiled

In a groundbreaking step towards the future of space exploration, scientists have successfully grown chickpeas in soil that mimics lunar conditions. This innovation aims to assist astronauts in sustainable food production on long-term lunar missions. The technique involves 'moon dirt' inspired by Apollo mission samples.

Meanwhile, NASA appears poised to pivot its moon-rocket hardware sourcing, with United Launch Alliance reportedly selected to replace Boeing's costly components. This shift is part of NASA's overarching strategy to manage expenses effectively in its upcoming missions.

In the commercial space sector, Sierra Space has emerged as a formidable player, valued now at $8 billion after a successful Series C funding round. The company's growing appeal is indicative of the escalating investor interest in defense and space technology amid global tensions. Additionally, a marble bust in an Italian basilica, once shrouded for centuries, has been newly re-attributed to Michelangelo, reviving interest in historical art discoveries.

TRENDING

1
NDA Secures Uncontested Rajya Sabha Wins in Assam

NDA Secures Uncontested Rajya Sabha Wins in Assam

 India
2
Iran Withdraws from Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympics

Iran Withdraws from Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympics

 Global
3
Maharashtra Unveils Futuristic Policing and Governance Vision

Maharashtra Unveils Futuristic Policing and Governance Vision

 India
4
Navigating Policy Choices Amid Global Uncertainty: SJM's Strategic Summit

Navigating Policy Choices Amid Global Uncertainty: SJM's Strategic Summit

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026