From Moon Chickpeas to Space Valuations: Science News Unveiled

In a groundbreaking step towards the future of space exploration, scientists have successfully grown chickpeas in soil that mimics lunar conditions. This innovation aims to assist astronauts in sustainable food production on long-term lunar missions. The technique involves 'moon dirt' inspired by Apollo mission samples.

Meanwhile, NASA appears poised to pivot its moon-rocket hardware sourcing, with United Launch Alliance reportedly selected to replace Boeing's costly components. This shift is part of NASA's overarching strategy to manage expenses effectively in its upcoming missions.

In the commercial space sector, Sierra Space has emerged as a formidable player, valued now at $8 billion after a successful Series C funding round. The company's growing appeal is indicative of the escalating investor interest in defense and space technology amid global tensions. Additionally, a marble bust in an Italian basilica, once shrouded for centuries, has been newly re-attributed to Michelangelo, reviving interest in historical art discoveries.