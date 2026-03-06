Noida International Airport: DGCA Grants Aerodrome License

Left Menu

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has granted an aerodrome license to Yamuna International Airport Pvt Ltd for developing the Noida International Airport in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh. The project will be completed in four phases, with an expected capacity of handling 70 million passengers annually upon full completion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2026 18:48 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 18:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has officially granted an aerodrome license for the development of the Noida International Airport at Jewar, Uttar Pradesh. This significant milestone, announced by the civil aviation ministry on Friday, marks a pivotal step forward in augmenting the region's aviation infrastructure.

The airport, spearheaded by Yamuna International Airport Pvt Ltd (YIAPL), a subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG, is being constructed under a Public Private Partnership (PPP) model. This collaboration involves both the Uttar Pradesh and Union governments, aiming to bolster connectivity and economic growth in the area.

Designed to unfold in four phases, the first phase will debut with one runway and a terminal facilitating 12 million passengers annually. Eventually, the airport is projected to handle up to 70 million passengers per year, accentuating its role as a major gateway. Additionally, a multi-modal cargo hub is integral to the development plans.

