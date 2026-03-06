Luxury Living: Casagrand Spacio Launches in Tiruppur

Real estate giant Casagrand Premier Builder Ltd has unveiled its newest luxury villa community, 'Casagrand Spacio', in the bustling city of Tiruppur. The upscale project, priced from Rs 2.49 crore, comprises 20 lavish 4 BHK villas spread across a sprawling 2-acre site in Chettipalayam.

Each exclusive residence ranges from 3,458 to 3,502 square feet, offering residents unparalleled space and comfort. The development boasts a range of 18 modern amenities including a 1,700 sq ft clubhouse, a dedicated pet park, and serene, landscaped walking trails designed to enhance relaxation and well-being.

Located strategically on Poondi Ring Road, Casagrand Spacio ensures excellent connectivity with nearby schools, colleges, and healthcare facilities, making it an ideal choice for discerning homebuyers seeking a blend of luxury and convenience.

(With inputs from agencies.)