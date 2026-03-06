Left Menu

Luxury Living: Casagrand Spacio Launches in Tiruppur

Casagrand Premier Builder Ltd has launched 'Casagrand Spacio', a luxury villa project in Tiruppur, featuring 20 plush 4 BHK villas starting at Rs 2.49 crore. The development includes amenities like a clubhouse, pet park, and landscaped trails, strategically located on Poondi Ring Road.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 06-03-2026 19:04 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 19:04 IST
Luxury Living: Casagrand Spacio Launches in Tiruppur
  • Country:
  • India

Real estate giant Casagrand Premier Builder Ltd has unveiled its newest luxury villa community, 'Casagrand Spacio', in the bustling city of Tiruppur. The upscale project, priced from Rs 2.49 crore, comprises 20 lavish 4 BHK villas spread across a sprawling 2-acre site in Chettipalayam.

Each exclusive residence ranges from 3,458 to 3,502 square feet, offering residents unparalleled space and comfort. The development boasts a range of 18 modern amenities including a 1,700 sq ft clubhouse, a dedicated pet park, and serene, landscaped walking trails designed to enhance relaxation and well-being.

Located strategically on Poondi Ring Road, Casagrand Spacio ensures excellent connectivity with nearby schools, colleges, and healthcare facilities, making it an ideal choice for discerning homebuyers seeking a blend of luxury and convenience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NDA Secures Uncontested Rajya Sabha Wins in Assam

NDA Secures Uncontested Rajya Sabha Wins in Assam

 India
2
Iran Withdraws from Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympics

Iran Withdraws from Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympics

 Global
3
Maharashtra Unveils Futuristic Policing and Governance Vision

Maharashtra Unveils Futuristic Policing and Governance Vision

 India
4
Navigating Policy Choices Amid Global Uncertainty: SJM's Strategic Summit

Navigating Policy Choices Amid Global Uncertainty: SJM's Strategic Summit

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026