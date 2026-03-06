Left Menu

Maharashtra's Leopard Relocation to Boost Conservation

The Maharashtra government is relocating 50 leopards to the Vantara wildlife rescue center in Gujarat to enhance conservation efforts and address human-wildlife conflicts. The decision was made following discussions between state forest minister Ganesh Naik and the center, with details of the move to be settled shortly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-03-2026 21:05 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 21:05 IST
The Maharashtra government has announced plans to transfer 50 leopards to the Vantara wildlife rescue center, a move aimed at bolstering conservation efforts, according to sources close to the state's forest minister, Ganesh Naik.

This relocation initiative was conceived to mitigate the growing human-leopard encounters occurring in various parts of Maharashtra. It highlights a strategic collaboration between the state's forest department and Vantara's management.

While the exact itinerary and logistics of the leopard transfer are yet to be determined, negotiations between the department and the wildlife center are progressing.

