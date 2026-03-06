Maharashtra's Leopard Relocation to Boost Conservation

The Maharashtra government has announced plans to transfer 50 leopards to the Vantara wildlife rescue center, a move aimed at bolstering conservation efforts, according to sources close to the state's forest minister, Ganesh Naik.

This relocation initiative was conceived to mitigate the growing human-leopard encounters occurring in various parts of Maharashtra. It highlights a strategic collaboration between the state's forest department and Vantara's management.

While the exact itinerary and logistics of the leopard transfer are yet to be determined, negotiations between the department and the wildlife center are progressing.

(With inputs from agencies.)