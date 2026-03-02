Vantara: One Year of Transformative Wildlife Conservation and Rescue

One year after its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Vantara initiative celebrated its Foundation Day in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The organization, founded by Anant Mukesh Ambani, has been instrumental in wildlife rescue and care, restoring thousands of rescued wild animals to health across diverse species, including big cats, reptiles, and primates.

In its inaugural year, Anant Ambani was awarded the prestigious Global Humane Award for his significant contribution to global wildlife care and conservation. Vantara's international recognition extends through memberships with EARAZA and SEAZA, along with the Prani Mitra Award 2025. The organization has hosted numerous knowledge-sharing events and engaged thousands of children to inspire future conservation efforts.

The Vantara center has carried out several medical interventions, providing long-term care to animals that couldn't be released immediately. Handling animals from varied backgrounds, including circuses and overcrowded facilities, Vantara operates as the National Referral Centre for Wildlife (West Zone), enhancing India's One Health ecosystem.

With a scientific foundation comprising 12 laboratories, Vantara processes over 2,000 diagnostic samples daily. The organization produces substantial animal feed supported by a team of professionals and farmers. Its conservation efforts include major rewilding events like releasing 53 spotted deer in India and rewilding initiatives in Indonesia.

Beyond wildlife conservation, Vantara's response to humanitarian crises like Punjab's floods shows its commitment to interconnected ecological and human welfare. One year on, Vantara emerges as a science-led conservation ecosystem, driving global impact and contributing to a sustainable future.

(With inputs from agencies.)