Inferno Erupts at Ambernath Chemical Company
A significant fire broke out at a chemical company in Ambernath MIDC, Thane, on Monday evening. No injuries have been reported, but the fire is yet to be controlled. The cause of the blaze remains unknown, and assistance from nearby fire brigades may be requested.
A significant fire erupted at a chemical company located in Ambernath MIDC, Thane, on Monday evening. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported so far.
The incident occurred around 5:45 pm in the Anand Nagar locality, as thick plumes of smoke billowed into the sky, captured in a video that quickly went viral on social media.
As the fire continues to rage, resulting in a foul chemical odor permeating the area, local fire fighting efforts are ongoing. Officials have not yet determined the cause of the blaze, and additional support from nearby fire brigades may be sought to control the situation.
