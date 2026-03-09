Left Menu

Pollution Crisis Looms for Pakistan Amid Regional Tensions

Pakistan has been alerted to the possibility of worsening air quality due to pollution potentially originating from Iran, following US-Israeli attacks on Iranian oil sites. The Pakistan Meteorological Department warns that western areas may experience deteriorating conditions. Regional tensions continue to escalate, impacting the environment significantly.

  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's authorities issued a warning on Monday highlighting the potential for worsening air quality, which could be attributed to cross-border pollution originating from Iran. This situation arises following recent US-Israeli attacks on Iran's oil facilities.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has expressed concerns that pollutants carried by winds from the conflict may adversely impact air quality in Pakistan's western regions. This development follows February 28 coordinated military actions by the US and Israel, stoking uncertainty and environmental challenges across the region.

Iran's environmental predicament intensified when airstrikes targeted refineries and fuel depots, resulting in a toxic haze over Tehran. With a 900km shared border, Pakistan could face significant environmental repercussions from these ongoing regional conflicts.

