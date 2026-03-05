Left Menu

Delhi's Innovative Approach to Mitigating Air Pollution

The Delhi government's PWD plans to install water mist spraying systems on 1,000 streetlights to tackle dust and air pollution. Expansions include adding green cover at roundabouts. The PWD is working with companies under CSR and has launched a service app for infrastructure-related complaints.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2026 18:57 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 18:57 IST
Delhi's Innovative Approach to Mitigating Air Pollution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to address air pollution, the Delhi government's Public Works Department (PWD) has announced plans to install water mist spraying systems on 1,000 streetlights throughout the city. This initiative, part of a larger drive to reduce dust—a significant contributor to air pollution—involves the use of systems that spray RO water at a capacity of 2,000 litres per hour.

The PWD has already installed 305 such systems and is now expanding the project to include more areas. Alongside this, the department is engaged in extensive greening and beautification projects at 47 major roundabouts, aiming to enhance urban aesthetics and combat pollution through increased green cover. Native plants suitable for local conditions are being used to ensure sustainability.

The department's efforts also extend to collaborating with companies like Indian Oil Corporation and Godrej under Corporate Social Responsibility schemes. These partnerships focus on the adoption and maintenance of road stretches and flyovers. Additionally, the launch of the PWD Service App is set to streamline complaint redressal related to infrastructure such as roads and streetlights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Chief Justice Appointed to Madras High Court

New Chief Justice Appointed to Madras High Court

 India
2
NHSRCL Refutes Financial Concerns Over Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train

NHSRCL Refutes Financial Concerns Over Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train

 India
3
Kiaasa Retail's Bold Expansion: Eyeing 250 Stores by 2029

Kiaasa Retail's Bold Expansion: Eyeing 250 Stores by 2029

 India
4
Holi Dispute Turns Violent: Businessman Allegedly Attacked in Thane

Holi Dispute Turns Violent: Businessman Allegedly Attacked in Thane

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026