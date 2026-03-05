Delhi's Innovative Approach to Mitigating Air Pollution

In an effort to address air pollution, the Delhi government's Public Works Department (PWD) has announced plans to install water mist spraying systems on 1,000 streetlights throughout the city. This initiative, part of a larger drive to reduce dust—a significant contributor to air pollution—involves the use of systems that spray RO water at a capacity of 2,000 litres per hour.

The PWD has already installed 305 such systems and is now expanding the project to include more areas. Alongside this, the department is engaged in extensive greening and beautification projects at 47 major roundabouts, aiming to enhance urban aesthetics and combat pollution through increased green cover. Native plants suitable for local conditions are being used to ensure sustainability.

The department's efforts also extend to collaborating with companies like Indian Oil Corporation and Godrej under Corporate Social Responsibility schemes. These partnerships focus on the adoption and maintenance of road stretches and flyovers. Additionally, the launch of the PWD Service App is set to streamline complaint redressal related to infrastructure such as roads and streetlights.

(With inputs from agencies.)