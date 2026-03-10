Indian Scientists Develop Magnetic 2D Material to Boost Green Hydrogen

Scientists in India have developed a novel quasi-two-dimensional (quasi-2D) tellurium nanosheet capable of controlling magnetism and catalysis within a single material, opening new possibilities for energy-efficient hydrogen production and next-generation nanoelectronics.

The breakthrough, achieved by researchers at the Institute of Nano Science and Technology (INST), Mohali, an autonomous institute under the Department of Science and Technology (DST), introduces an indigenous approach to improving green hydrogen technologies and sustainable energy systems.

New Material Addresses Limits of Conventional Nano-Devices

As electronic and energy devices continue to shrink, traditional materials increasingly struggle with instability and loss of functionality at nanoscale dimensions. Researchers worldwide are exploring two-dimensional materials capable of sustaining new electronic and magnetic properties.

Earlier theoretical studies suggested that 2D tellurium (Te) could exhibit unusual magnetic and electric behaviour if inversion symmetry is broken and lattice strain is introduced.

Building on these predictions, the Indian research team successfully created quasi-2D α-tellurium nanosheets that exhibit emergent ferromagnetism—a property normally absent in bulk tellurium.

Magnetoelectric Control Enhances Hydrogen Production

The scientists demonstrated that this nanoscale material can significantly improve the hydrogen evolution reaction (HER), a key step in water electrolysis used to produce green hydrogen.

Through magnetoelectric coupling, the material can:

Lower the voltage required to generate hydrogen

Accelerate the hydrogen production reaction

Reduce electricity consumption in electrolysers

These advantages could help make green hydrogen production more energy-efficient and economically viable.

Surface Spins Unlock New Magnetic Behaviour

The research, led by Prof. Dipankar Mandal and PhD researcher Dalip Saini, revealed that exfoliating bulk tellurium into ultra-thin nanosheets unlocks previously hidden electronic properties.

When thinned to the quasi-2D scale:

Unpaired 5p electron spins appear on the surface

These spins become ferromagnetically ordered

The effect is linked to surface strain and broken inversion symmetry

This surface magnetism interacts with ferroelectricity, producing a giant magnetoelectric response that enhances catalytic performance.

Bridging Spintronics and Clean Energy

The study, published in the journal Advanced Materials, demonstrates that an elemental 2D material can host controllable magnetism without relying on complex magnetic compounds or transition metals.

The discovery connects three major research areas:

Spintronics (spin-based electronics)

Multiferroic nanoelectronics

Green hydrogen electrocatalysis

This combination could enable future technologies such as:

Low-power memory devices

Smart sensors

Magnetoelectric-driven water electrolysers

Potential for Flexible and Wearable Technologies

The stability and flexibility of quasi-2D α-Te nanosheets also make them promising for flexible, portable and wearable energy systems and sensors.

Researchers say the technology could contribute to:

Improved clean energy access

Portable hydrogen production systems

Real-time health and environmental monitoring devices

The development represents an important step toward integrating advanced nanomaterials with sustainable energy solutions, supporting India’s efforts to expand its green hydrogen and clean technology ecosystem.