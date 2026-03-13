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Responsible LPG Usage: Preventing Urban Panic Amidst Shortage Fears

The Bangalore Apartments' Federation advises urban communities to practice responsible LPG consumption amidst the West Asian conflict-induced shortage. It urges against panic booking and promotes electric appliance use for cooking to mitigate pressure on LPG supply chains. Emphasis is placed on community awareness and efficient LPG usage to prevent artificial shortages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-03-2026 15:59 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 15:59 IST
Responsible LPG Usage: Preventing Urban Panic Amidst Shortage Fears
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The Bangalore Apartments' Federation (BAF) has issued an advisory urging apartment residents to adopt responsible LPG consumption practices amid fears of a shortage due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia. The BAF advises against panic booking and stockpiling of cylinders, which could create artificial shortages and impact households reliant on LPG for cooking.

Recognizing the stable electricity supply in many apartment complexes, the Federation encourages residents to shift part of their cooking to electric appliances. It suggests using induction cooktops, electric pressure cookers, and air fryers, which could potentially reduce LPG consumption in communities by 30-40%.

The BAF also emphasizes community engagement through awareness campaigns, advising on LPG conservation tips and efficient usage methods. They caution residents to rely on official sources for accurate supply information and discourage hoarding behaviors that might exacerbate perceived shortages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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