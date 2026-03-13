Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Astrophysicists are unraveling the enigma of superluminous supernovas. These exceptional star explosions, noted for their brightness far exceeding regular supernovas, have puzzled scientists. A recent study involving a distant massive star reveals crucial insights that could explain these extraordinarily luminescent cosmic phenomena, shifting our understanding of the universe.

A prevailing myth about bonobos being the peaceful kin of chimpanzees is being challenged by a new study. Contrary to their gentle reputation, bonobos exhibit similar levels of aggression to chimps, as observed in various zoos. This research redefines our understanding of these primates, our closest genetic relatives.

In archaeology and paleontology highlights, scientists have unearthed a large shinbone in New Mexico, belonging to a close relative of the T. rex, offering insights into its ancestry. Meanwhile, an ancient Roman glass vial found in Turkey contains traces of human excrement, shedding light on unconventional Roman medicinal practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)