India's Housing Market: A Tale of Growth Amidst Decline
Housing sales in India's top 50 cities decreased by 3% in volume but increased by 16% in value, reaching Rs 8.46 lakh crore. The growth reflects rising buyer aspirations and infrastructure development. Tier-2 and smaller cities are emerging as significant growth centers in the housing market, driven by better connectivity and urban initiatives.
- Country:
- India
Housing sales in India's top 50 cities witnessed a 3% decline in volume, yet marked a 16% increase in value, totaling Rs 8.46 lakh crore, CREDAI and Liases Foras reported. The study unveiled a shift toward high-value homes, indicating rising household wealth and the impact of urban development initiatives.
Shekhar Patel, President of CREDAI, emphasized the 2025 sales figures as indicative not merely of statistical trends but of a transformation in Indian living, investment, and aspiration patterns. Homes priced above Rs 1 crore comprise 78% of the sales value, with ultra-luxury properties leading the market share.
Market dynamics show Tier-2 and extra-metro cities as burgeoning economic hubs, supplementing the established dominance of major metros. Pankaj Kapoor of Liases Foras remarked on better connectivity and expanding employment centers as critical factors boosting housing demand in these evolving markets.
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