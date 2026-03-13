Himachal Pradesh Leads in AI-Smart City Transformation

Himachal Pradesh is setting an example with its AI-enabled smart city initiatives that integrate seamlessly with the state's mountain ecosystem, according to Chief Minister's Principal Advisor for Information Technology and Innovation, Gokul Butail. At the Urban Innovation Summit in Chandigarh, Butail emphasized that innovation is vital for sustainable urban growth.

The Him Seva Portal now provides over 550 citizen-focused services supported by artificial intelligence. Himachal Pradesh has also become the first state to announce a data hosting policy to optimize data use for enhanced governance. AI-based systems like the Him Data Portal have improved efficiency in processes such as document verification.

Initiatives such as Himsomsa and the paperless property registration system have facilitated significant annual savings of over Rs 60 crore for the state. The Punjab Governor praised Himachal Pradesh's tech-driven governance and urged other states to adopt similar data-centric approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)