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Reviving Heritage: The Ambitious Musi River Rejuvenation Project in Telangana

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy advocates for the revitalization of the polluted Musi river, estimating the project cost at Rs 6,500 crores. The initiative aims to promote environmental conservation, heritage protection, and economic activity. It includes significant historical places and transfers of defense land for redevelopment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-03-2026 22:56 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 22:56 IST
Reviving Heritage: The Ambitious Musi River Rejuvenation Project in Telangana
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Telangana is setting its sights on an ambitious environmental and economic project: the rejuvenation of the Musi river. State Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced the estimated cost of the project at around Rs 6,500 crores, underlining its significance not just for the environment but also for cultural heritage and economic prosperity.

The 21-kilometer project, stretching from Osman Sagar to Gandhi Sarovar, seeks to bring life back to a heavily polluted river that currently poses health risks downstream in Nalgonda district. The project includes restoration strategies, historical memorials, and fair compensation to displaced individuals. It even involves the transfer of defense lands, a move agreed upon by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Reddy criticized opponents, particularly indirect contenders, such as the BRS, and emphasized the historical value of locations like Bapu Ghat. Furthermore, he assured that the project would not only preserve the cultural legacy but also catalyze economic activity in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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