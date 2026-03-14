PM Modi Powers Up West Bengal with Rs 18,680 Crore Connectivity Projects
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched infrastructure projects worth Rs 18,680 crore in West Bengal, enhancing connectivity and economic growth ahead of assembly elections. Key initiatives included the Kharagpur-Moregram corridor, NH improvements, port developments, and railway upgrades, aimed at boosting regional integration and reducing travel time across the state.
- Country:
- India
In a significant boost for West Bengal's infrastructure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled Rs 18,680 crore worth of connectivity projects on Saturday, ahead of crucial assembly elections. Among the highlights was the foundation of a four-lane, 231 km-long Kharagpur-Moregram economic corridor, designed to slash travel distances by 120 km and cut journey times by seven to eight hours.
This strategic corridor aims to connect key highways, improving the linkage between Kharagpur and Siliguri, and will traverse multiple districts, including Paschim Medinipur and Hooghly. Alongside, major enhancements such as the Dubrajpur Bypass and additional bridges over NH-14 were initiated, along with road safety upgrades across NH-19 and NH-114.
Complementing these roadworks, Modi inaugurated the mechanisation of the Berth 2 at Haldia Dock and laid foundations for several port and railway projects, enhancing cargo handling efficiency and regional tourism potential. Notably, the launch included new railway services and stations under the Amrit Station scheme, signaling a comprehensive development package for the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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