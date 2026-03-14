Crackdown on Illegal Eateries in Uttam Nagar After Tragic Holi Clash

The bustling streets of Delhi's Uttam Nagar witnessed a substantial anti-encroachment operation as municipal and police teams sealed several illegal eateries. This action was initiated days after a tragic incident during Holi led to heightened tensions in the area.

Officials launched the crackdown following the death of 26-year-old Tarun, who was killed in a family-neighbour clash related to a Holi festival incident. It involved bulldozers demolishing unauthorized structures, aiming to curb ongoing illegal commercial activities.

Municipal authorities, with police reinforcement, ensured the demolition proceeded without incident, although a large crowd gathered. The drive is part of a larger initiative against persistent illegal encroachments, signaling potential further actions in the vicinity.

(With inputs from agencies.)