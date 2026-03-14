Crackdown on Illegal Eateries in Uttam Nagar After Tragic Holi Clash
An anti-encroachment drive in Delhi's Uttam Nagar sealed several illegal eateries after a 26-year-old man was killed during Holi celebrations. Conducted by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and assisted by the police, the operation targeted unauthorized establishments, amid heightened security due to local tensions.
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The bustling streets of Delhi's Uttam Nagar witnessed a substantial anti-encroachment operation as municipal and police teams sealed several illegal eateries. This action was initiated days after a tragic incident during Holi led to heightened tensions in the area.
Officials launched the crackdown following the death of 26-year-old Tarun, who was killed in a family-neighbour clash related to a Holi festival incident. It involved bulldozers demolishing unauthorized structures, aiming to curb ongoing illegal commercial activities.
Municipal authorities, with police reinforcement, ensured the demolition proceeded without incident, although a large crowd gathered. The drive is part of a larger initiative against persistent illegal encroachments, signaling potential further actions in the vicinity.
(With inputs from agencies.)