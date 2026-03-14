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Delhi's Infrastructure Overhaul: Key Developments Launched by CM Rekha Gupta

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched multiple infrastructure projects focused on enhancing drainage and road connectivity. A key initiative is the remodelling of a stormwater drain on Haiderpur Main Road, part of the New Master Drain Plan 2025. Gupta emphasized quality, transparency, and timely completion in these developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2026 17:36 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 17:36 IST
Delhi's Infrastructure Overhaul: Key Developments Launched by CM Rekha Gupta
infrastructure projects
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday unveiled a series of infrastructure initiatives targeting critical areas like drainage improvement and enhanced road connectivity across the city. Highlighting the importance of a robust drainage system, Gupta stated that it is equally essential to the road upgrades for addressing waterlogging issues.

During her site visits, Gupta reviewed the remodelling of a stormwater drain on Haiderpur Main Road, anticipated to significantly bolster the drainage network as part of the New Master Drain Plan 2025. The plan involves building reinforced cement concrete (RCC) drains for greater efficiency.

To alleviate traffic congestion, new projects were also launched, including a slip road at Shalimar Chowk and a U-turn facility. Moreover, the inauguration of the Ayushman Arogya Mandir at Sahipur village underscores the commitment to improving local healthcare access. Gupta conducted surprise inspections to ensure quality and adherence to timelines in these developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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