Unearthing Secrets: From Dinosaur Giants to Roman Remedies

A new species of giant dinosaur has been discovered in Brazil, linking past connections between South America, Africa, and Europe 120 million years ago. Named Dasosaurus tocantinensis, this species is among the largest found in the region, as detailed in the Journal of Systematic Palaeontology.

Bonobos, often thought to be less aggressive than chimpanzees, may have a reputation that doesn't hold up under scrutiny. A study across 16 European zoos found no significant difference in aggressive behavior between the two species, offering a fresh perspective on the behaviors of our closest genetic relatives.

In New Mexico, a large shinbone signals ties to the illustrious Tyrannosaurus rex, indicating a possible ancestor that existed millions of years before the renowned predator. Additionally, in Turkey, a 1,900-year-old vial suggests Romans used human excrement in medicinal practices, marking a unique technique from ancient medical traditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)