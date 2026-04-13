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Controversy at the Zoo: Disputed Jackal Incident

A suspended National Zoological Park official claims a jackal was found dead in a bear enclosure, contradicting the zoo's report that found no evidence of such an event. The official alleges he followed orders, while the zoo's inquiry highlights procedural lapses and refutes the jackal's death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 20:22 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 20:22 IST
Controversy at the Zoo: Disputed Jackal Incident
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In a developing controversy, a suspended official from the National Zoological Park has reported finding a jackal dead in a Himalayan black bear enclosure, contradicting an official inquiry that found no such evidence. The official insists he followed senior instructions.

The zoo administration released a report on January 12, 2026, stating comprehensive search operations failed to locate any jackal within the enclosure. Measures, including a quick response team and inspections, were initiated, yet no dead jackal was ever found.

The inquiry highlighted procedural flaws in the incident's handling and discovered traces of fire and chillies near the burrow. No immediate comments have been received from zoo authorities regarding the ongoing discrepancies in the reports and claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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