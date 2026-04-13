Controversy at the Zoo: Disputed Jackal Incident

In a developing controversy, a suspended official from the National Zoological Park has reported finding a jackal dead in a Himalayan black bear enclosure, contradicting an official inquiry that found no such evidence. The official insists he followed senior instructions.

The zoo administration released a report on January 12, 2026, stating comprehensive search operations failed to locate any jackal within the enclosure. Measures, including a quick response team and inspections, were initiated, yet no dead jackal was ever found.

The inquiry highlighted procedural flaws in the incident's handling and discovered traces of fire and chillies near the burrow. No immediate comments have been received from zoo authorities regarding the ongoing discrepancies in the reports and claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)