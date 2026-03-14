Delhi's Ridge Gets Green Makeover: A Fight Against Invasive Species

The Delhi Forest Department is embarking on an ambitious four-year project to eradicate invasive species like 'kikar' from the capital's Ridge forests. This eco-restoration effort, approved by the Union Ministry of Environment, aims to rejuvenate native biodiversity by 2030 through the planting of millions of native saplings.

Officials stated that the plan, covering 6,303.55 hectares and spanning 2026-2030, still requires final approval from the Supreme Court due to judicial protection of the Ridge area. Each year, thousands of hectares will see the introduction of tree saplings, shrubs, climbers, and bamboo as a part of this comprehensive ecological restoration.

The Ridge, largely overtaken by fast-growing 'kikar,' has seen a decline in native flora. Environmental experts highlight the need to combat this invasive species, which forms dense canopies and displaces native vegetation, leading to a biodiversity loss in the region, which is largely covered by 'kikar' plantations.

(With inputs from agencies.)