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Deadly Strike: Factory in the Crossfire

A missile strike on a factory in Isfahan, Iran, resulted in at least 15 casualties. The factory, producing heaters and refrigerators, was hit while workers were present. Iranian media attributed the attack to American and Israeli forces, but Israeli authorities have yet to comment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2026 22:46 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 22:46 IST
Deadly Strike: Factory in the Crossfire
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At least 15 people lost their lives in a devastating missile strike on a factory located in the central Iranian city of Isfahan on Saturday, according to the semi-official Fars news agency.

The factory, which is responsible for manufacturing heaters and refrigerators, had workers present at the time of the attack, Fars reported. The news agency attributed the assault to what it called the 'American-Zionist enemy,' suggesting it was the result of a missile strike.

As of yet, the Israeli military has not issued any statement regarding the incident.

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