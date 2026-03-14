Deadly Strike: Factory in the Crossfire

At least 15 people lost their lives in a devastating missile strike on a factory located in the central Iranian city of Isfahan on Saturday, according to the semi-official Fars news agency.

The factory, which is responsible for manufacturing heaters and refrigerators, had workers present at the time of the attack, Fars reported. The news agency attributed the assault to what it called the 'American-Zionist enemy,' suggesting it was the result of a missile strike.

As of yet, the Israeli military has not issued any statement regarding the incident.