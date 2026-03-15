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Middle East Conflict Halts Formula One Races

The Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix will not occur in April due to the Middle East conflict. This decision, announced by Formula One and the FIA, confirms that these races will not be rescheduled for next month.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 15-03-2026 03:32 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 03:32 IST
Middle East Conflict Halts Formula One Races
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Formula One has announced that the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix, originally scheduled for April, will be postponed due to ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The decision was anticipated by many, as tensions in the region continue to affect various sectors.

According to a joint statement from Liberty Media, which owns Formula One, and the FIA, the two races will not be replaced on next month's calendar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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