Toxic Black Rain: A Health Crisis from Airstrikes

Toxic 'black rain' is posing serious health risks in Tehran after US-Israeli airstrikes targeted Iranian oil facilities, releasing dangerous smoke into the atmosphere. This unusual precipitation, a result of burning oil releasing soot and chemicals, has led to residents experiencing burning eyes and breathing problems.

Experts explain that the black rain, laden with soot, PAHs, and acid-forming gases, can cause severe respiratory and heart issues, and even cancer, as these pollutants enter the bloodstream. Despite the rain clearing out atmospheric chemicals quickly, concerns remain about ongoing exposure from the conflict's continuation.

Health officials urge residents to stay indoors and use protective masks to avoid acute health problems. The fear of contaminated water sources adds to the urgency of the situation, emphasizing the need for precautions while monitoring potential future strikes.