Left Menu

Airstrikes in Nigeria: A Crisis Impacting Civilians

A Nigerian airstrike at a village market caused over 200 feared deaths, adding to a series of military operations targeting Islamist and armed groups that have resulted in civilian casualties. The incidents highlight ongoing concerns about military strategies impacting non-combatants across several Nigerian states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lagos | Updated: 13-04-2026 18:29 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 18:29 IST
Airstrikes in Nigeria: A Crisis Impacting Civilians
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

A tragic airstrike by the Nigerian military on a village market has resulted in over 200 civilians feared dead, escalating concerns over the military's tactics against Islamist militants and armed groups.

This incident follows a series of military operations reportedly harming civilians, including a notorious strike in January 2025 where at least 15 civilians were killed and a December 2024 operation blamed for 10 civilian deaths due to secondary explosions.

Such patterns of military engagements, noted in attacks across various states including Kaduna, Zamfara, and Nasarawa, spotlight a critical humanitarian issue necessitating scrutiny and revision of engagement rules to prevent further loss of innocent lives.

TRENDING

1
Noise Master Buds 2: Premium Sound, Sturdy Build, But A Size Challenge

Noise Master Buds 2: Premium Sound, Sturdy Build, But A Size Challenge

 India
2
BJP Advocates for Women's Leadership: A Week of Women-Led TV Debates

BJP Advocates for Women's Leadership: A Week of Women-Led TV Debates

 India
3
Record Crude Prices Surge Amidst Supply Disruptions

Record Crude Prices Surge Amidst Supply Disruptions

 Global
4
Telangana Proposes Amendments to Strengthen Fire Safety

Telangana Proposes Amendments to Strengthen Fire Safety

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026