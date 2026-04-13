Airstrikes in Nigeria: A Crisis Impacting Civilians

A tragic airstrike by the Nigerian military on a village market has resulted in over 200 civilians feared dead, escalating concerns over the military's tactics against Islamist militants and armed groups.

This incident follows a series of military operations reportedly harming civilians, including a notorious strike in January 2025 where at least 15 civilians were killed and a December 2024 operation blamed for 10 civilian deaths due to secondary explosions.

Such patterns of military engagements, noted in attacks across various states including Kaduna, Zamfara, and Nasarawa, spotlight a critical humanitarian issue necessitating scrutiny and revision of engagement rules to prevent further loss of innocent lives.