Escalating Tensions: Gaza Airstrikes Continue Amid Ceasefire Deal
Two Israeli airstrikes in Gaza resulted in the deaths of at least seven people and injuries to many more. The strikes targeted a police checkpoint and a separate location, escalating tensions despite a U.S.-brokered ceasefire deal aimed at reducing violence in the region.
On Saturday, two Israeli airstrikes struck the Gaza Strip, killing at least seven individuals and wounding several others, according to officials from Gaza's health ministry.
The initial airstrike targeted a police checkpoint in the Bureij camp in central Gaza, resulting in at least six fatalities. A subsequent airstrike in Beit Lahiya claimed at least one more life. Confirmation of the identities of those killed in the first strike is pending.
The Israeli military attributed the Bureij strike to members of Hamas approaching the demarcating yellow line. Tensions have heightened following these incidents, with repeated strikes resulting in significant casualties, despite an existing ceasefire agreement brokered by the U.S. in October.
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- Hamas
- ceasefire
- tensions
- violence
- casualties
- military
- conflict
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