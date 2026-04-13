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Iran Reconstructs Rail Infrastructure After Airstrikes

Iran has quickly rebuilt rail infrastructure in five provinces following recent airstrikes. This includes key railroads connecting Tehran to Tabriz and Tabriz to Mashhad. Iranian state TV announced the completion of repairs, underscoring the nation's prompt response to disruptions in critical transport networks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 13-04-2026 17:33 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 17:33 IST
Iran Reconstructs Rail Infrastructure After Airstrikes
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  • United Arab Emirates

After a series of airstrikes targeted vital rail infrastructure across five Iranian provinces last week, reconstruction efforts have swiftly brought these damaged sections back online, state television reported on Monday. The rehabilitated tracks include crucial lines connecting Tehran to Tabriz and Tabriz to Mashhad.

The swift repairs highlight Iran's ability to quickly address disruptions in its transportation networks, reflecting both resilience and strategic priorities to maintain essential routes. This rapid restoration was completed in a notably short span of time post-attack, leveraging domestic resources and expertise.

The restoration marks a significant step in preserving connectivity and economic activities reliant on these corridors. State media broadcasts emphasized the successful rehabilitation as a testament to national engineering capabilities amidst external challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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