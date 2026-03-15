Rain Brings Relief to City: Weather Update

On Sunday morning, light rainfall provided a welcome respite from dry conditions across various parts of the city, as confirmed by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Exact measurements from the IMD showed that several areas received varied amounts of rain, with Pitampura recording the highest at 3.5 mm, and others like Safdarjung and Lodhi Road measuring 0.8 mm each. The minimum temperature was unusually high at 20.2 degrees Celsius, while the maximum was anticipated to reach around 28 degrees Celsius.

Air quality conditions were deemed 'moderate' with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 190 as of 9 am according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The AQI rating system classifies between 101 and 200 as 'moderate', suggesting room for improvement in air quality management.

(With inputs from agencies.)