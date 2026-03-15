Left Menu

Rain Brings Relief to City: Weather Update

Parts of the city experienced light rainfall on Sunday morning, bringing relief from dry conditions. The IMD reported varying rainfall measurements across city areas. Temperatures were above seasonal norms while air quality hovered in the 'moderate' category, with an AQI of 190, as reported by CPCB.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2026 13:11 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 13:11 IST
Rain Brings Relief to City: Weather Update
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday morning, light rainfall provided a welcome respite from dry conditions across various parts of the city, as confirmed by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Exact measurements from the IMD showed that several areas received varied amounts of rain, with Pitampura recording the highest at 3.5 mm, and others like Safdarjung and Lodhi Road measuring 0.8 mm each. The minimum temperature was unusually high at 20.2 degrees Celsius, while the maximum was anticipated to reach around 28 degrees Celsius.

Air quality conditions were deemed 'moderate' with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 190 as of 9 am according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The AQI rating system classifies between 101 and 200 as 'moderate', suggesting room for improvement in air quality management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chaos Erupts as Fire Sparks Blaze at UN Peacekeeping Post

Chaos Erupts as Fire Sparks Blaze at UN Peacekeeping Post

 Lebanon
2
Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

 India
3
Trump's Call to Action: Nations Unite Over Hormuz Strait Crisis

Trump's Call to Action: Nations Unite Over Hormuz Strait Crisis

 United States
4
India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers but still qualified for this year's showpiece.

India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifier...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026