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Jammu and Kashmir Achieves Housing Milestone with PMAY-Gramin

Jammu and Kashmir has accomplished 97% of its housing target by completing over 3 lakh houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin. Officials stress the urgency of finishing the remaining 11,340 homes before starting the next phase. A focused strategy on addressing any barriers is in place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 15-03-2026 13:31 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 13:31 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Achieves Housing Milestone with PMAY-Gramin
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir's ambitious endeavor under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin has achieved a significant milestone, completing more than 3 lakh houses and capturing 97% of its target. The state's Rural Development Secretary, Mohammed Aijaz Asad, underscored the urgency of completing the remaining 11,340 houses quickly.

During a recent progress review meeting, Asad directed officials to intensify efforts, ensuring all sanctioned houses are finished before the scheme's new phase kicks off. The challenge now lies in addressing technical or administrative roadblocks with immediate effect, ensuring no house is left incomplete.

Weekly review meetings have been instructed, alongside an emphasis on timely release of pending beneficiary installments. A recent AI-based survey highlights the preparation for the upcoming phase, although deputy commissioners are tasked with double-checking to ensure no eligible homes are overlooked.

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