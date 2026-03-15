Tragic Accident in Telangana: Truck Hits Autorickshaw
A tragic accident in Nalgonda district, Telangana, saw three people dead and six injured when a truck hit an autorickshaw. The incident was caused by a tyre burst of the bricks-laden truck, leading to a loss of control, which resulted in the vehicle colliding with the parked auto.
- Country:
- India
In a heartbreaking incident on Sunday afternoon, three individuals lost their lives, and six sustained injuries in Nalgonda district, Telangana. The accident occurred when a bricks-laden truck suffered an unfortunate tyre burst, causing it to veer off course and collide with an autorickshaw.
The autorickshaw had pulled over to the side of the road, allowing passengers to disembark when the disaster struck. Eyewitness accounts and police reports detail how the truck spiraled out of control, causing the tragic collision.
Authorities revealed that one person died instantly at the scene, while two others succumbed to their injuries in the hospital. The remaining six individuals, who were wounded, are currently receiving medical care, as investigations into the incident continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Telangana
- accident
- Nalgonda
- truck
- autorickshaw
- injured
- dead
- tyre burst
- police
- hospital
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