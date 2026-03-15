Tensions Rise: Russian Forces Approach Sloviansk

Russian troops have drawn perilously close to the eastern Ukrainian city of Sloviansk, advancing within a few kilometers, according to a statement by Denis Pushilin, the Russian-installed governor of the Donetsk region.

In an interview with Russian state agency TASS, Pushilin confirmed the movement of forces, raising alarms over the potential escalation of conflict in the area.

Public maps from both pro-Ukrainian and pro-Russian sources verify that Russian forces are positioned roughly 15 to 20 kilometers from Sloviansk, intensifying the region's tense atmosphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)