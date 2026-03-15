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Tensions Rise: Russian Forces Approach Sloviansk

Russian troops have advanced to within a few kilometers of the Ukrainian city Sloviansk, according to Denis Pushilin, the Russian-appointed governor of Donetsk. Public maps corroborate Pushilin's claim, indicating that the forces are approximately 15 to 20 kilometers away, heightening concerns over escalating conflict in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 15-03-2026 17:49 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 17:49 IST
Tensions Rise: Russian Forces Approach Sloviansk
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian troops have drawn perilously close to the eastern Ukrainian city of Sloviansk, advancing within a few kilometers, according to a statement by Denis Pushilin, the Russian-installed governor of the Donetsk region.

In an interview with Russian state agency TASS, Pushilin confirmed the movement of forces, raising alarms over the potential escalation of conflict in the area.

Public maps from both pro-Ukrainian and pro-Russian sources verify that Russian forces are positioned roughly 15 to 20 kilometers from Sloviansk, intensifying the region's tense atmosphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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