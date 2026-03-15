Early Monsoon Showers Drench Delhi, a Welcome Relief

New Delhi experienced welcome relief from prolonged dry spells with light rain early Sunday morning, as per the India Meteorological Department.

The precipitation, resulting from a western disturbance, varied across the city, with Pitampura recording the highest at 3.5 mm. Weather forecasts predict continued rain for Monday, marking an earlier-than-usual pre-monsoon season.

The mercury touched 30.1 degrees Celsius, slightly above average, while air quality monitored at 4 PM settled at 'moderate.' Meteorologists note the western disturbance also brought cyclonic activity affecting neighboring regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)