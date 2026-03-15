Early Monsoon Showers Drench Delhi, a Welcome Relief
Light rain fell across Delhi, bringing relief from dry weather conditions. The early pre-monsoon showers were due to a western disturbance, with varying rainfall across different areas. Temperatures remained slightly above average, with the Air Quality Index in the moderate category. More rain is predicted for the next day.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2026 19:29 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 19:29 IST
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New Delhi experienced welcome relief from prolonged dry spells with light rain early Sunday morning, as per the India Meteorological Department.
The precipitation, resulting from a western disturbance, varied across the city, with Pitampura recording the highest at 3.5 mm. Weather forecasts predict continued rain for Monday, marking an earlier-than-usual pre-monsoon season.
The mercury touched 30.1 degrees Celsius, slightly above average, while air quality monitored at 4 PM settled at 'moderate.' Meteorologists note the western disturbance also brought cyclonic activity affecting neighboring regions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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