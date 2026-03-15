Andhra Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms: IMD Issues Weather Alert

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert for parts of Andhra Pradesh over the next five days, forecasting thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds.

The IMD predicts these conditions for North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, with the peak activity expected on March 15, when wind speeds may reach up to 50 km per hour. Similar weather is anticipated from March 16 to 19, with stronger winds up to 60 km per hour.

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) noted potential varied weather across the state. Specific regions, including Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and other districts, might experience rain with lightning. The authorities urge residents to stay alert and avoid seeking shelter under trees during these incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)